Former kitchen showroom in Hailsham could be knocked down to create convenience store

A building in Hailsham used formally as a kitchen and bathroom showroom could be demolished to make way for a convenience store if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:10 GMT

The plans submitted to Wealden District Council are for the building in London Road to be knocked down and a convenience store with associated parking to be built in its place.

Plans say the existing building used to operate as a kitchen and bathroom showroom, and a plumber’s merchant for DIY sales.

A structural assessment was done to see if the existing building could be converted into the convenience store but plans say ‘in the final analysis, it was determined that the correct course of action would be to demolish the existing building and construct a modern structure which would allow for a more practical sustainable and commercial arrangement’.

Former kitchen showroom in Hailsham could be knocked down to create convenience store (photo from WDC)
Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 31 (WD/2023/0523/F).

