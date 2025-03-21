Former mid-Sussex church sold at auction
The 42 Cuckfield Road property was among 145 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It went under the gavel at £360,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 20 March.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This former methodist church has played a big role in the history of this popular mid-Sussex village.
“Our purchaser recognised that it is now set for a new life and has the potential for a variety of uses, including residential development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The church was founded in 1910 and held its last service in December 2023.
The detached building is of brick construction beneath a tiled roof and occupies a site area extending to 0.08 hectares (0.2 acres).
It is located on the east side of Cuckfield Road, close to its junction with the High Street, and is within easy access of the comprehensive local shopping facilities of the village.
The property comprises a church hall, school hall, offices, store room, kitchen and WCs.
Outside there is a front forecourt area with vehicular access from Cuckfield Road providing parking for several vehicles. Side access to rear yard with detached storage unit and lean-to
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
The next auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May. Closing date for entries is Monday 7 April with the catalogue available from Friday 11 April.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.