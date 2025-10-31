Former mid-Sussex church sold at auction

AUCTION: Former methodist church with residential conversion consent in Hurstpierpoint

A former methodist church with residential conversion consent in Hurstpierpoint went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

The 42 Cuckfield Road property was among 187 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It was sold for £495,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 30 October.

Planning permission in principle was granted by Mid Sussex District Council earlier this year, for a development of up to six residential dwellings, across a floor space of up to 1,000 sq m, subject to conditions.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We has strong pre-sale interest from builders and developers and good bidding which led to an excellent result for both vendor and purchaser.

“This was an exciting opportunity to acquire a former methodist church with planning for residential development and the chance to progress a sympathetic residential conversion of this former place of worship in the heart of a popular mid-Sussex village was too good to be missed.”

The property, in which the church was founded in 1910 and held its last service in December 2023, comprises a church hall, school hall, offices, store room, kitchen and WCs.

The detached building is of brick construction beneath a tiled roof and occupies a site area extending to 0.08 hectares (0.2 acres).

It is located on the east side of Cuckfield Road, close to its junction with the High Street, and is within easy access of the comprehensive local shopping facilities of the village.

There are excellent road links to London, Brighton, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23/M23.

Outside there is a front forecourt area with vehicular access from Cuckfield Road providing parking for several vehicles. Side access to rear yard with detached storage unit and lean-to.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm’s last online auction of this year, the eighth, ends on 11 December, with bidding live from 9 December. Lot entries close on 17 November and the catalogue is online from 20 November.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.