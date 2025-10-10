Former mid-Sussex church with homes consent up for auction

A former methodist church with residential conversion consent in Hurstpierpoint is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

The 42 Cuckfield Road property is among 186 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £495,000 to £525,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

Planning permission in principle was granted by Mid Sussex District Council earlier this year, for a development of up to six residential dwellings, across a floor space of up to 1,000 sq m, subject to conditions.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a former methodist church with planning for residential development (new build or conversion), in the heart of this popular mid-Sussex village.

“I am expecting strong interest from builders and developers seeking to progress a sympathetic residential conversion of this former place of worship.”

The property, in which the church was founded in 1910 and held its last service in December 2023, comprises a church hall, school hall, offices, store room, kitchen and WCs.

The detached building is of brick construction beneath a tiled roof and occupies a site area extending to 0.08 hectares (0.2 acres).

It is located on the east side of Cuckfield Road, close to its junction with the High Street, and is within easy access of the comprehensive local shopping facilities of the village.

There are excellent road links to London, Brighton, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23/M23.

Outside there is a front forecourt area with vehicular access from Cuckfield Road providing parking for several vehicles. Side access to rear yard with detached storage unit and lean-to.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.