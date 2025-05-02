Former Newhaven social club sold at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former social club in Newhaven with planning consent for flats and business units was sold at auction this week.

The 2-4 Chapel Street property was among 168 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £325,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 1 May.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We has strong pre-sale interest in this detached former social club which led to an excellent result for both vendor and purchaser

“There is planning permission in place to demolish and create a three-storey building comprising six, two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors with five business units on the ground floor.

“That led to increased awareness from developers and builders keen to make a quick start on a project with layers of red tape out of the way in terms of securing planning consent.”

The property – the former Newhaven Social Club which closed down in 2020 – is situated in the heart of Newhaven town centre, close to all local shopping facilities and amenities, as well as excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and surrounding areas via the nearby A259.

