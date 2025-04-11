Former Newhaven social club with development potential up for auction
The 2-4 Chapel Street property is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It is listed with a freehold guide price of £300,000 to £325,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 1 May.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This detached former social club has planning permission to demolish and create a three-storey building comprising six, two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors with five business units on the ground floor.
“We anticipate strong interest from developers and builders keen to make a quick start on a project with layers of red tape out of the way in terms of planning consent.”
The property – the former Newhaven Social Club which closed down in 2020 – is situated in the heart of Newhaven town centre, close to all local shopping facilities and amenities, as well as excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and surrounding areas via the nearby A259.
Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.