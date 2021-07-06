Former Peacehaven toilets available for businesses to rent or buy
A former public toilet in Peacehaven is being made available for use as a commercial property.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:19 am
Lewes District Council is inviting local businesses and entrepreneurs to express their interest in the site at Fairlight Avenue Car Park.
People are being asked to submit their business ideas by the end of July via the council website here.
What would you like to the see the building become? Get in touch at [email protected]