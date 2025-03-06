A company is hoping to covert a vacant social club in Hassocks into co-working studios for residents and businesses.

PermiServ Ltd applied to Mid Sussex District Council via its agent Just Property Planning to change the use of the former Royal British Legion on Woodsland Road from Class F2 to Class E.

The application (DM/25/0393 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications) proposes a first floor extension above the existing ground floor addition to the front of the building, as well as new windows, roof lights, solar panels, heat pumps and a bin and cycle store.

The planning statement said: “The proposal seeks to provide co-working studios for local residents and businesses, which would essentially maintain the community nature of the site.”

PermiServ Ltd wants to change the use of the former Royal British Legion on Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Photo: Google Street View

It said: “The Royal British Legion moved out of the property in January 2023 as it was no longer viable, and the building has sat vacant since.”

It added that the studios would be interlinked and the redevelopment would seek to enhance the onsite facilities. It also said the proposed new use would not increase noise at the property.

The statement concluded: “The proposal seeks to revitalise this dated site and provide a use which would be of significant benefit to the local community. It has been demonstrated the proposed development would be in compliance with national, regional and local planning policies. We therefore trust the Local Planning Authority will be in support of the proposal and grant planning permission.”