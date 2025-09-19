Former Salvation Army citadel in Eastbourne sold at auction

A former Salvation Army Citadel and adjoining land with potential in Eastbourne went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Detached 33 Royal Sussex Crescent was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

Offered jointly with Sussex Commercial, it was sold for £195,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Unusual lots generally do very well at Clive Emson auctions – and this proved to be no exception.

AUCTION: 33 Royal Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne

“There was strong interest in this opportunity to acquire a former place of worship occupying a prominent corner location and comprising a detached brick built property of approximately 2,000 sq ft with a pitched tiled roof.

“We had considered it may be suitable for an owner occupier or residential conversion/new build, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property, on a sloping site of 0.06 hectares (0.16 acres), is situated on the corner of Royal Sussex Crescent and Central Avenue on the edge of Eastbourne Old Town.

