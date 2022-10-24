The former betting shop in Rowlands Road, Worthing

The Worthing Well Limited has been granted a new premises licence to turn the former Ladbrokes, at 79 Rowlands Road, into a deli, wine bar and tap house.

Worthing Borough Council has given permission for the venue to open and sell alcohol on and off the premises between midday and 11pm seven days a week.

The licensing application was discussed during a hearing on 12 October following several objections.

Joel and Fleur Penny will be behind the new venue, which will be called The Signal Post.

The pair, who are also directors at the New Amsterdam Pub, in High Street, were at the hearing to answer questions about the new business.

“There’s been a slight misunderstanding from residents as to the sort of business that we are planning on running,” said Ms Penny.

“A lot of people feel it’s going to be a cocktail bar or something like that when I think it’s much more comparable to something like Wine & Reason. It’s going to be food-focused with a drink option.

“We’re born and bred in Worthing. We know the town and the area that we will be moving into. We understand the challenges that come with that but we hope to be good neighbours.”

Mr Penny said they hoped to be ‘part of the reinvigoration of the west end of town’.

“We personally struggle to find places where we can go where we both like the food, where we both like the wine and that’s something that we wanted to bring to the town really, a real sort of connoisseur’s venue,” he said. “We’re not planning to be a loud venue.”

Mr Penny explained that the new business would not open for another month or two and that it would only stay open late during monthly tasting events.

He said sound proofing would be installed to avoid disturbing nearby residents.

