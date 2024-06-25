Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony.

These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Amidst fierce competition, Sussex businesswomen Amber Taylor of Chomp (New Business), Angela Cox of Paseda360 (Training & Coaching), Rachel Watkyn of the Tiny Box Company (Sustainable Business) and Samantha Gilchrist of The Gilchrist Collection (Business Woman) were chosen for their exceptional achievements.

Amber Taylor.

Chomp is an award-winning, children’s tableware brand created by Amber Taylor. Supporting families with quality feeding essentials that empower a baby’s sense of independence and adventure with joy and practicality at their heart.

Dragging coaching out of the 1980s and elevating coaches so they are capable of applying the whole coaching spectrum, to their clients' past, present and future. Angela Cox's Paseda360 Coach Training Academy is unapologetically redefining the rules of coaching.

Rachel Watkyn founded the UK’s number 1 sustainable and ethical packaging solution. They supply businesses all over the UK and Europe with sustainable packing options offering products ranging from gift boxes and gift bags, to note cards and ribbons.

Samantha Gilchrist opened her first wedding venue in 2017. This led to The Gilchrist Collection, a stunning group of 12 exclusive use properties. Ranging from beautiful barns to castles and country manors, each venue chosen for its unique charm and picturesque setting.

Angela Cox.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said: “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands.

“This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, regional enterprise manager at NatWest, said: “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last 11 years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses.

"Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational stories.

"Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, September 27, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inspiring event!