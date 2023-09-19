Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The training sessions will cover a variety of topics and the council is urging independent businesses in the district to sign up soon to avoid disappointment.

The council said sessions take place both in person and online and have all been identified as highly valuable by local businesses. Visit www.horsham.gov.uk/btp to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the Local Economy Ruth Fletcher said: “We continue to update and develop our business training programme. Feedback from past participants is that these courses are time well spent both in terms of the content and networking opportunities they offer. Even better, you can sign up for free.”

Horsham District Council's free business skills workshops will cover a variety of topics and the council is urging independent businesses in the district to sign up soon to avoid disappointment

The sessions that are available now or early next year include: First Aid at Work, Business management – various, Business marketing and sales – various, and Market Trading.

The council said its business training programme is popular and said topics are often oversubscribed. Most of the time locally based independent specialists deliver the training. The council said that more 100 local businesses in the past year have added to their skills and resilience through the programme and still benefit from the online training hub.

Horsham District Council’s 2023-24 Business Training Programme received £10,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad