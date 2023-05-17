Free business start-up programme launched in Eastbourne

A business start-up programme that helps local people make their new enterprise a success has come to Eastbourne.

The Local Enterprise and Apprenticeship Platform (LEAP) programme is under The Business Support in Eastbourne project that has received £77,000 from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

With the next programme starting on May 22 and May 23, entrepreneurs in Eastbourne have just a few days left to register. By doing this, they will access a free programme of tailored support packed with workshops, one-to-one mentoring and networking to help them create a robust business plan and a local support network. There is also the opportunity to win £2,500 towards start-up costs.

Current LEAP client Corinna Kitchen said: “I had no idea that this sort of support was available for new business entrepreneurs - I am so glad I saw the advert.

“I am finding it such an important experience. It’s giving me so much more confidence in what I am doing and real hope that I may be able to make it happen.

“I am grateful to have the guidance from knowledgeable and passionate mentors and I feel really supported in what I am doing.

“It’s also really good to meet other people on the workshops who understand what I am going through and are facing the same challenges as they get their businesses underway.”

LEAP is a free programme for anyone in Eastbourne who has a business idea or who has been trading for less than six months.

Visit https://www.edealgroup.org/ to find out more and register. If you have any further questions about LEAP, contact Edeal on 01323 641144. Edeal is the local not-for-profit agency that delivers the programme.