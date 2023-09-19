A new programme of free business skills training is being launched by Horsham District Council.

A variety of skills and topics are covered in the training sessions, both in person and online. The training is delivered, for the most part, by locally based independent specialists, in line with the council’s ‘Buy Local’ policy.

A council spokesperson said: “Over 100 local businesses in the last year have added to their skills and resilience through the programme and continue to benefit from access to an exclusive online training hub.”

Free business training sessions are being launched by Horsham District Council

Sessions available include: First Aid at Work; Business management; Business marketing and sales; and Market Trading.