Free business training sessions are being launched by Horsham District Council

Free business training sessions launched in Horsham

A new programme of free business skills training is being launched by Horsham District Council.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
A variety of skills and topics are covered in the training sessions, both in person and online. The training is delivered, for the most part, by locally based independent specialists, in line with the council’s ‘Buy Local’ policy.

Find out more at www.horsham.gov.uk/btp

A council spokesperson said: “Over 100 local businesses in the last year have added to their skills and resilience through the programme and continue to benefit from access to an exclusive online training hub.”

Free business training sessions are being launched by Horsham District CouncilFree business training sessions are being launched by Horsham District Council
Sessions available include: First Aid at Work; Business management; Business marketing and sales; and Market Trading.

Horsham Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “We continue to update and develop our business training programme. Feedback from past participants is that these courses are time well spent both in terms of the content and networking opportunities they offer. Even better, you can sign up for free.”

