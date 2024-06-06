Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bognor Regis start-up is going back to the place it all began to offer fellow local businesses the chance to share from their social media and marketing knowledge for free.

Seaglow Media was formed in 2021 when marketing director Rachel Markie began to collaborate more closely with some of the other freelancers she had been working with.

They used office space at The Track in Station Road, who in return are partnering with Seaglow to present this opportunity for other business in the town come together, learn more and build a creative community which can share skills and knowledge.

The first session, which will look at social media strategy, will take place at The Track on Tuesday, June 11 at 6.30pm.

Seaglow Media's aim for Create Build Share is to build a community of like-minded creatives.

It is totally free to attend, and more and details and how to sign up are available on www.tickettailor.com/events/seaglowmedia/1253755

“Our aim is to host informative and fun networking events that will add value and led expertise to the area,” said Markie.

“It is an opportunity for us to bring together different creatives from the area who can share their knowledge and learn from each other.

“Out of this we hope a collaborative community will form in Bognor Regis which will make us all stronger and better equipped as a result.”

Seaglow, whose recent work has included helping Bognor restaurant The Landing Place create a brand identity, website and digital strategy, have always had collaboration and community at the heart of their ethos.

The team met through a shared workspace, and that helped align their values as a business.

“We’re not a traditional agency, with partnership growth and relationships taking precedence over penny-pinching and inflated services,” Markie explained.

“We’re an extension of our client’s businesses, and every project has different objectives and a unique approach.”