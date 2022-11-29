One of Chichester’s newest businesses is offering a free glass of Prosecco to thank customers as it celebrates its anniversary.

The West Street Deli, by the Market Cross, opened its doors for the first time on December 1 last year. It’s been a turbulent year for businesses and homeowner’s alike, says owner Johnny Jones who will be popping bottles of bubbly for customers on Thursday (December 1) to give thanks for a brilliant year.

Johnny told this newspaper: “I think it’s a big thing for any small business to get through the first year, especially coming out of a pandemic. The economy wasn’t great coming into this year and things have got worse in terms of of people’s finances and bills increasing. It’s been a difficult year for everyone. My costs have gone up as have all businesses so to get through this year it’s definitely an achievement in itself.”

Despite the year’s difficulties, consistent and growing support from Chichester residents has helped build this success story

Johnny Jones, owner of the West Street Deli.

Johnny added: “Over the year we have gained a lot of regulars and have got a good following. We are still getting people in now that haven’t seen us before. A lot of people just haven’t been into town in the last 18 months or two years and that’s quite common.”

The shop will be offering Prosecco and a non-alcoholic alternative during extended opening hours: 9am to 5pm.

"I want to say a very big thank you and please do continue to support us and other independents as well. Come and use your independents rather than the big chains or the supermarkets.”