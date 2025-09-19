Free Hotpod Yoga Classes in Eastbourne

Open Day 4th & 5th October at 12:30pm

Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne are hosting an open day for anyone wanting to try to Hot Yoga. Yoga can help with improving mental health and we want as many people to come down and try it. There will be a free class on Saturday 4th October at 12:30pm and Sunday 5th October 12:30pm.

Located at Unit 7, Harvington Business Park, Brampton Road, Eastbourne, Hotpod Yoga - whose renowned method turns the dial up on a typical yoga class, deepening the physical effects - will be offering first-time visitors free taster classes, giving them the chance to experience the feel-good power of yoga first-hand.

Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne studio owner and teacher Lizzy, said:“Autumn is a natural point in the year where people look to reset routines after their summer holidays. At Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne, our mission is to inspire people to feel great through the power of yoga and this open day is intended to give more people the opportunity to take advantage of our unique approach.”

“A Hotpod Yoga class is a one-of-a-kind experience that caters to all levels. It’s an immersive, multi-sensory experience that feels a million miles from the everyday. Glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, all wrapped up in a comfortable 37 degree heat.”

The open day classes will be held on Saturday 4th October at 12:30pm and Sunday 5th October 12:30pm.

To book, simply purchase a refundable Open Day Pass for £5 from the website and use it to book onto an open day class - www.hotpodyoga.com/eastbourne

Please note, this will be limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga only, as the aim is to get as many new people as possible to try yoga and feel its benefits.