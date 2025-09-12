Free marketing workshop for Sussex start-ups

Start-up businesses across Sussex are being invited to attend a brand-new, free marketing workshop hosted by PMW Communications. The full-day event is designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners strengthen their marketing knowledge and gain practical tools to grow their ventures.

The ‘Marketing Masterclass’ workshop will cover the essentials of marketing, including how to build a strong brand identity, use social media effectively, generate media coverage and create impactful campaigns on a budget. Participants will also take part Q&A discussions.

The day will open with a session from PMW’s managing director Peter Sutton, designed to help attendees uncover the unique DNA of their business.

PMW’s team of specialists will then lead a series of masterclasses, drawing on their expertise in PR, digital marketing, social media, design and brand strategy. Each will offer practical guidance and real-world insights gained from working with businesses across a wide range of sectors.

Attendees will leave the workshop with a clear understanding of how to build a powerful brand, engage with their audience effectively, and develop a cost-effective marketing strategy.

Peter Sutton, managing director of PMW, a full-service marketing agency based in Billingshurst, commented:

“We see so many innovative start-ups with fantastic ideas but often they lack the marketing expertise to reach their full potential. Our workshop is designed to cut through the jargon and provide practical, easy-to-implement marketing techniques that will really make a difference. By offering this for free, we hope to give local start-ups the confidence and knowledge they need to succeed.”

The one-day workshop will take place at PMW’s office in Billingshurst on Wednesday 22nd October 2025 and is open to start-ups based in Sussex. Places are limited to 20 and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marketing-masterclass-free-one-day-workshop-to-accelerate-your-growth-tickets-1629946948199?aff=oddtdtcreator.