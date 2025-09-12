Free marketing workshop for Sussex start-ups
The ‘Marketing Masterclass’ workshop will cover the essentials of marketing, including how to build a strong brand identity, use social media effectively, generate media coverage and create impactful campaigns on a budget. Participants will also take part Q&A discussions.
The day will open with a session from PMW’s managing director Peter Sutton, designed to help attendees uncover the unique DNA of their business.
PMW’s team of specialists will then lead a series of masterclasses, drawing on their expertise in PR, digital marketing, social media, design and brand strategy. Each will offer practical guidance and real-world insights gained from working with businesses across a wide range of sectors.
Attendees will leave the workshop with a clear understanding of how to build a powerful brand, engage with their audience effectively, and develop a cost-effective marketing strategy.
Peter Sutton, managing director of PMW, a full-service marketing agency based in Billingshurst, commented:
“We see so many innovative start-ups with fantastic ideas but often they lack the marketing expertise to reach their full potential. Our workshop is designed to cut through the jargon and provide practical, easy-to-implement marketing techniques that will really make a difference. By offering this for free, we hope to give local start-ups the confidence and knowledge they need to succeed.”
The one-day workshop will take place at PMW’s office in Billingshurst on Wednesday 22nd October 2025 and is open to start-ups based in Sussex. Places are limited to 20 and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marketing-masterclass-free-one-day-workshop-to-accelerate-your-growth-tickets-1629946948199?aff=oddtdtcreator.