Free one-to-one business support now available across Arun

Arun District Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Bognor Regis-based consultancy “Survival 2 Significance,” to provide dedicated business support for small businesses looking to improve performance and reach their full potential.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to support independent traders, small retailers, and early-stage entrepreneurs, this project gives businesses the chance to meet with a specialist advisor. They’ll get a fresh perspective on their plans and walk away with a clear action plan for their business.

Survival 2 Significance will offer one-to-one advice sessions for small businesses and start-ups across the district. The project is being funded through Arun’s allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) programme for 2025–26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meetings usually take place on the business premises, allowing for tailored advice and – particularly for retailers – practical guidance on layout and merchandising.

Free one-to-one business support

This kind of one-to-one support has already helped dozens of businesses across Arun get off the ground or make confident decisions about their future.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee, said:

“Small businesses are the backbone of our towns, and this free one-to-one support is a simple but powerful way to help them thrive. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, having someone to talk through your plans with can make a real difference. This is about making sure our local businesses feel supported, not just in words but in action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will be promoted through local business networks, newsletters and social media. Sessions are expected to fill quickly and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to register your interest, contact [email protected]