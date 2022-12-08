A range of free workshops for small businesses in the Horsham district has been launched to mark Small Business Saturday.

Horsham District Council’s 2023 Business Training Programme will offer opportunities for businesses looking to become more successful.

Places are limited so interested businesses are urged to visit www.horsham.gov.uk/btp to learn more and book online.

The council is also promoting participation in the West Sussex Business Hub, a new focal point for online upskilling and networking for independent businesses across the County.

Horsham District Council Leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, Cllr Jonathan Chowen is urging local businesses to take advantage of the programme saying: “It’s fantastic that we are able to offer free access to such a comprehensive programme of support in these challenging times and I hope that local entrepreneurs will recognise its value and sign up to take part.

“The fact that these workshops are all being delivered by local business experts demonstrates just how we put our own ‘Buy Local’ strategy into action.”

A participant in 2022’s programme commented: “I'm finding my feet with my business and the Council’s courses have been phenomenally helpful in shedding light on what I need to know.”

Horsham District Council continues to prioritise skills development to give its small business owners the tools to adapt to change and improve their resilience. An exciting, free to access, bespoke Business Training Programme has been created responding to feedback from businesses attending 2022’s acclaimed learning sessions.

New courses start in January 2023 and will be delivered by a consortium of locally based business experts using a blend of online and in-person formats as appropriate to the topic. All of the courses will be easy to access, alongside an expanding range of local business support resources, via a new West Sussex Business Hub. Places are limited so Interested businesses are urged to find out more now via www.horsham.gov.uk/btp

Topics to be covered in 2023 include:

