Friends team up to open new restaurant in Eastbourne

A group of friends have teamed up to open a new restaurant in Eastbourne.

Classic Eats, in Cornfield Terrace, opened on April 24 with four close friends at the helm.

The restaurant is the brainchild of husband and wife duos Emiliano Rossi and Aneta Kaczor, and Mark Canning and Rebecca March.

The group met through their childrens’ football club but come from all walks of life.

Anita and Rebecca. Photo: contributed

Emiliano is Italian, Anita is Polish, Mark is Scottish and Rebecca is English, making the group ‘a mad mix’.

“We’ve only known each other a couple of years but we go on holiday together and our sons are best friends,” Mark said.

"It’s not just a working relationship, it’s a family relationship as well.”

Emiliano and Aneta own Italian restaurant Rossi’s in Cornfield Road, while Rebecca used to run a hotel.

For Mark, it’s a whole new adventure.

"I’m like a fish out of water,” he said.

“But if you don’t take chances in life, you never find out, do you?”

Classic Eats’ menu has a wide variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as meat dishes.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, it will offer a completely different menu to Rossi’s.

Emiliano said: “This restaurant is more British, I would say, but with a mix of Italian style.

"We’ve got lots of vegan food as well, as it’s getting more popular.

"People are looking after their health a lot more now. I’ve started to get quite excited about healthy food for myself as well.”

The restaurant is also focussing on offering ‘value for money’ and friendly customer service.

“The cost of living has gone up, so you’ve got to make sure people who come in are getting value for money.

“We’ve only been open for a few days and it’s getting there already.

“If you talk to people when they come in, make them feel comfortable, you’re onto a good thing, I think.”

Classic Eats is located at 17 Cornfield Terrace, BN21 4NS.