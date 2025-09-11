From classroom to kitchen table: Hailsham woman helps home bakers turn their passion into profit

When local mum Annie Bennett left teaching, she didn’t expect her next classroom would be a kitchen table.

After years of marking books and managing lessons, Annie, from Hailsham, found herself drawn into the world of home baking. But like many who turn their hobby into a business, she quickly realised baking cakes was the easy part, running a business was the real challenge.

“In the early days, I spent months struggling with pricing, marketing, and finding customers,” Annie says. “There were endless tutorials on cake decorating, but no one was showing bakers how to actually make money from their skills.”

That’s when Annie spotted a gap. She set up The Home Baking Business Academy, an online membership that teaches bakers the essentials of running and growing a home-based business. From how to attract the right clients, to building confidence with pricing, Annie’s Academy has already supported bakers from across the UK, with over 16,000 in her free online group, and 60 paying members. Her most recent book, The Home Baking Business Bible, reached the top of the Amazon category list in July.

What started as a small idea is now a thriving community of home bakers learning together. “I love seeing the transformation,” Annie explains. “Someone comes in unsure and overwhelmed, and within weeks they’re talking about their business with confidence. That’s why I do it.”

For Annie, it’s the perfect blend of her teaching roots and her passion for helping people thrive. “It feels like I’ve come full circle — I’m still teaching, just in a different way. And I couldn’t be happier.”

To learn more about The Home Baking Business Academy, visit https://anniebennett.co.uk/