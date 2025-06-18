From corporate redundancy to purpose-driven entrepreneurship: Sussex businesswoman Sally Wilse's leap of faith

At 50, facing unexpected redundancy from a high-flying global corporate executive role, Sally Wilse found herself at a pivotal crossroads. This life-altering event, compounded by menopausal symptoms, profoundly impacted her mental health and forced a complete re-evaluation of her career and purpose. But instead of succumbing to the setback, Sally took an extraordinary leap of faith, selling her home to co-own and invest in Seniors Helping Seniors UK - which has offices in Sussex - a move that would redefine her professional life and make a significant social impact.

Having spent a decade helping to grow a corporation into a multinational success, Sally’s redundancy, where she was told she 'didn't fit anymore,' became the catalyst for a radical new path. She identified a critical need in the care sector and, armed with a 'disruptive approach,' saw an opportunity to apply her extensive business experience to improve it.

Sally's decision to sell her house to invest in the Seniors Helping Seniors UK franchise was a significant personal and financial commitment, an 'all in attitude' that underscores her belief in the venture's potential. This bold move challenged the misconception that a 'heartfelt business and making money aren't natural bedfellows'. Sally's journey proves that it is 'entirely possible to build a profitable business while making a profound social impact'.

Today, Sally is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a passionate advocate for 'positive aging' and challenging age stereotyping. Her philosophy to 'value an entire person' and 'not make assumptions about people' is foundational to how Seniors Helping Seniors UK operates, fostering an environment where potential is recognised and nurtured for both clients and carers. Through her work, Sally hopes to inspire others, particularly those over 50, to embrace new opportunities and redefine their career paths, demonstrating that purpose and profitability can indeed go hand in hand.

Sally Wilse - Co-Founder of Seniors Helping Seniors

Here are 5 tips from Sally on taking the leap and starting your own business:

Embrace unexpected turning points: Sally's journey into entrepreneurship began after an unexpected redundancy at age 50, which, though a shock, forced a complete re-evaluation of her career and purpose, ultimately leading her to co-owning Seniors Helping Seniors UK. Don't be afraid to view such moments as opportunities for a new path. Be driven by a strong personal philosophy: Sally's driving philosophy is to 'value an entire person' and 'not make assumptions about people,' ensuring accessibility and opportunity. This belief, stemming from life experiences where people consistently surprised her, is foundational to her approach to business and fosters an environment where potential is nurtured. Let your core values guide your venture. Challenge the 'heartfelt business' misconception: Many believe that a 'heartfelt business and making money aren’t natural bedfellows'. Sally actively challenges this, proving that 'it is entirely possible to build a profitable business while making a profound social impact'. Don't compromise on financial success for ethical work. Be willing to take significant risks: Sally demonstrated an 'all in attitude' by selling her house to invest in, and co-own, the Seniors Helping Seniors UK franchise. This significant personal and financial commitment ultimately led to building a successful and impactful business that genuinely helps people. Align your professional life with your purpose: Despite veering into other fields, Sally's path ultimately led her back to her roots in social care, albeit through an entrepreneurial lens. Trust that you can be 'brought back to your purpose' and find immense gratitude in aligning your professional life with your initial calling.