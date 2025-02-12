From garage brews to national dreams—the Booyah family founded business in Hastings is ready to scale up
Supporting Gut Health in the South East
As a Naturopathic Nutritional Therapist, Founder and CEO, I know health always comes down to the gut. That’s why Booyah is on a mission to help people across the UK feel their best with drinks that support digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. What started as a small-batch brewing project has grown into a thriving business supplying cafés, delis, and restaurants across Sussex and beyond. We’ve seen first-hand how kombucha and functional health drinks can help with inflammation, digestion, and energy levels—something our loyal customers tell us all the time.
What is Kombucha?
Kombucha is a sparkling, fermented tea packed with live cultures that help balance gut bacteria, aid digestion, and support overall health. Booyah Kombucha is made using organic green tea, organic cane sugar, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). During fermentation, the SCOBY consumes most of the sugar, transforming the tea into a refreshing, probiotic-rich drink with a subtle tang. Our flavours include:
Lemon & Ginger – A zesty pick-me-up, perfect for energy and digestion.Cucumber, Mint & Lime – A cooling, detoxifying blend.Orange & Cinnamon – A warm, spiced brew for gut health and balance.Blackcurrant & Moringa – Packed with antioxidants to support immunity.
Our Other Health-Boosting Drinks
Booyah isn’t just about kombucha. We’ve crafted a range of drinks designed to support health naturally:
Turmeric Power Shots – A fiery blend of fresh turmeric, ginger, and cayenne pepper, designed to fight inflammation, aid detoxification, and support liver function.
Dandelion Coffee – A rich, caffeine-free alternative made from premium roasted dandelion roots. It supports digestion, liver health, and gut balance—ideal for those who love the taste of coffee but want a healthier option.
Our Other Health-Boosting Drinks
Booyah isn’t just about kombucha. We’ve crafted a range of drinks designed to support health naturally:
Turmeric Power Shots – A fiery blend of fresh turmeric, ginger, and cayenne pepper, designed to fight inflammation, aid detoxification, and support liver function.
Dandelion Coffee – A rich, caffeine-free alternative made from premium roasted dandelion roots. It supports digestion, liver health, and gut balance—ideal for those who love the taste of coffee but want a healthier option.
Creating Jobs in Hastings
We’re not just brewing great drinks—we’re building something that benefits our hometown. As Booyah has grown, we’ve been able to provide jobs in Hastings, from production to sales, helping to support the local economy. Every bottle we produce is crafted right here, using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. As we scale up, we’re committed to creating even more opportunities for the community.
Growing Beyond Hastings
We’re proud of our roots in Hastings and St Leonards-on-sea, but we know Booyah can go even further. Our drinks are already stocked in independent cafés, delis, and bars across the South East, and now we’re ready to take things to the next level. That’s why we’re launching our first Equity Investment Campaign—to scale up, expand our reach, and continue making high-quality, gut-friendly drinks available to more people.
If you believe in great-tasting drinks that genuinely support health, we’d love for you to be part of the journey. This is just the beginning.