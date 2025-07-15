From global brands to Chichester roots: ME BRAND shortlisted for Business Innovation Award

By Kitty Lai
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 16:22 BST
ME BRAND, the creative studio led by proud Sussex-born Founder and Creative Director Kitty Lai, who spent over two decades in London working with global brands, has been named a finalist for Business Innovation at the SME National Business Awards 2025. The national ceremony takes place this November at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

Founded to help product-based businesses build confident, strategic brands, ME BRAND works with clients across the UK, Europe, and the US. With over 25 years of industry experience - including managing design teams for global names like Ted Baker and Cath Kidston - Kitty Lai returned to her hometown of Chichester to continue running the already-established studio as a remote-first business.

Earlier this year, she was also shortlisted for Business Woman of the Year at the SME Surrey Business Awards, taking place in Guildford this September.

Built on collaboration, ME BRAND draws on a trusted network of independent creatives and specialists - delivering design work that performs, while supporting other small businesses along the way.

Alongside running the studio, Kitty also speaks at global events and appears regularly as a guest on podcasts - sharing her insights and experience on branding, design strategy, and packaging best practices with founders and creative teams around the world.

“Innovation isn’t always about shouting the loudest,” says Kitty. “It’s the smart, strategic ideas behind the scenes that drive real impact. I’m proud to be recognised for that.”

