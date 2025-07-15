From global brands to Chichester roots: ME BRAND shortlisted for Business Innovation Award

Founded to help product-based businesses build confident, strategic brands, ME BRAND works with clients across the UK, Europe, and the US. With over 25 years of industry experience - including managing design teams for global names like Ted Baker and Cath Kidston - Kitty Lai returned to her hometown of Chichester to continue running the already-established studio as a remote-first business.

Earlier this year, she was also shortlisted for Business Woman of the Year at the SME Surrey Business Awards, taking place in Guildford this September.

Built on collaboration, ME BRAND draws on a trusted network of independent creatives and specialists - delivering design work that performs, while supporting other small businesses along the way.

Alongside running the studio, Kitty also speaks at global events and appears regularly as a guest on podcasts - sharing her insights and experience on branding, design strategy, and packaging best practices with founders and creative teams around the world.

“Innovation isn’t always about shouting the loudest,” says Kitty. “It’s the smart, strategic ideas behind the scenes that drive real impact. I’m proud to be recognised for that.”

