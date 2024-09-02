From junior to founder: Gary Evans launches namesake estate agency in Lancing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In an industry that sometimes lacks the personal touch, a new independent estate agency based in Lancing is set to raise the standards for customer care and local expertise.

Headed by Gary Evans, whose career in the property sector already spans four decades – including 20 years as a director at leading Sussex agency Michael Jones – Gary Evans & Co. will bring back the traditional, client-centred service that makes buying or selling property a positive, rewarding experience.

Based in Lancing, Gary Evans & Co. will cover the whole of East and West Sussex. Born, raised and still living in Lancing, Gary’s intimate knowledge of the local property market is unrivalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of his career, Gary has either helped purchase or sell a property in every single street in the village (up until the emergence of the Monks Farm estate) – and there truly is no substitute for such in-depth local expertise.

Gary Evans.

In an era where the process of buying or selling a property can feel transactional and impersonal, Gary aims to restore the traditional values of trust, integrity and bespoke service. Whatever the budget, he will deliver a package of services carefully tailored to each client’s unique needs, to ensure the sale or purchase experience is as seamless as possible.

For Gary himself, estate agency is a highly personal endeavour and having his own name above the door is intensely meaningful, as he explains: "When I was 16 and had just left school, my eldest brother Paul – then already an architect – had designed a development of 9 executive houses in North Lancing.

"His company had instructed a local agent, Brian Dodd & Co., to market these homes, and Paul mentioned to them that I was looking for my first job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started as a “junior” and here I am, 40 years later, with my own estate agency under my own name. Unfortunately, we sadly lost Paul just under three years ago and so I cannot share this moment with him. But without him, I’m certain I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

This deep personal connection to his work is what drives Gary to provide an estate agency service that is as heartfelt as it is professional. Every client and every property is treated with the care and respect that has become his hallmark over the decades and has resulted in countless word-of-mouth recommendations.

Gary adds: “I am really looking forward to welcoming clients both old and new – and my personal promise to every single client, is that you will receive the same honest, comprehensive and personalised care I have always strived to provide throughout my career.

"Whether you’re buying, selling or investing, I am happy to share my experience and offer advice to help you at every stage of your journey.”