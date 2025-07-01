From McDonald’s to million pound business: The story behind IT Document Solutions’ founder, Jermaine Weeden

This year marks 10 years in business for IT Document Solutions (ITDS) — a decade of growth, innovation and national recognition. But behind the success of this award-winning tech business is a story that goes far deeper than sales targets and strategy meetings.

To understand how ITDS came to be, and why it continues to thrive, we first have to understand the man who built it. In this article, Jermaine Weeden, CEO of IT Document Solutions shares his journey is one of resilience, heart, and unwavering ambition. From a childhood spent in the foster system to becoming the CEO of one of the UK's most respected technology resellers, Jermaine’s story is one that inspires far beyond business.

Rooted in Resilience, Raised in Love

Born in London, Jermaine was one of six siblings, raised in challenging circumstances. His mother was Jamaican and his father Libyan, but the environment was unstable and before he reached six months old, Jermaine was placed into foster care.

He eventually moved to Surrey, where he was welcomed by a loving foster family, Sue and Owen Weeden, who 6 years later adopted him. Growing up in Horley, he gained a new brother and sister and a chance at a stable future. But even with this new foundation, Jermaine faced challenges.

School never felt like the right fit. He left with few qualifications, and growing up as one of the few black children at the time meant he often stood out (and not always in a good way). It was not uncommon for him to fall into stereotypes; unfairly blamed when things went wrong and was frequently underestimated.

“I always felt like I had to prove myself. Not just to other people — but to myself.”

Finding Purpose in Work and in Rugby

Jermaine’s first job was at McDonald’s, starting on the floor and quickly progressing to managerial level. He credits the role with giving him a strong foundation in structure, leadership, and work ethic; skills that would serve him well throughout his life.

At the same time, Jermaine discovered another passion: Rugby. He played for East Grinstead and Crawley Rugby Clubs, going on to represent East Grinstead’s first team at Twickenham in 2013 and later play for Sussex. Rugby taught him the value of teamwork, the discipline of pushing through setbacks, and how to build lasting bonds, some of which later evolved into business relationships and lasting friendships.

Alongside his sporting life, Jermaine moved into the world of Sales, where his natural drive and people skills saw him quickly rise to the top. He became a standout performer in the print and document management sector, exceeding targets and building client trust across many industries.

By 2014, he knew it was time to channel his experience into something of his own. That year, IT Document Solutions (ITDS) was born. Jermaine along with Mark Dansie setup the business with no investment, however the business plan that Jermaine had been working on for over a year, gave them the confidence to proceed.

Members of the IT Document Solutions team.

Building a Legacy

Fast forward to today, and ITDS has grown into a multi-million-pound company, employing 20 staff from its Crawley base and servicing clients across the UK and internationally. The business offers cutting-edge solutions across print, IT, mailroom, and workspace technology.

In 2024, ITDS was named Reseller of the Year at the Print IT Awards, and also earned a Highly Commended recognition for Employee Experience, a reflection of the culture Jermaine has built with intention and heart.

But for Jermaine, success isn’t just measured in profits. As a proud father of three, his greatest mission is to create a legacy not just for his clients or company, but for his children.

“Everything I do, I do for them. I want them to see what’s possible. I want them to know that where you start doesn’t have to define where you end up.”

Giving Back On and Off the Field

Jermaine has never forgotten where he came from, or the people and places that helped shape him. His early years at McDonald’s — the place where his working life began, have come full circle. Thanks in part to Jermaine’s continued relationship, McDonald’s is now a leading sponsor of Crawley Rugby Club.

Through ITDS, Jermaine also personally sponsors both East Grinstead and Crawley Rugby Clubs, helping them invest in new talent, youth development, and providing a community hub for the next generation. For Jermaine, it’s about more than just giving back — it’s about reinforcing the environments that once gave him the confidence to move forward.

“Rugby gave me a freedom and a release. Business gave me a future for me and my family”. Supporting both is part of who I am. I have been lucky to travel and forge lasting relationships across both pursuits”.

Jermaine Weeden’s journey is proof that adversity can be a powerful teacher, and that success means so much more when it’s built with heart and purpose. However, and by his own admission, he still has a lot to do.

As IT Document Solutions celebrates 10 years, this milestone is not just about tech, turnover or awards. It’s about the story behind it all: the young boy who overcame the odds, the man who built a business, and the father creating a legacy for his family.

“I was asked to create a six word story that defines me and what I do, mine is simple, “Defying all odds and making memories”.

From McDonald’s to Million Pound Business, Jermaine’s story reminds us that with resilience, purpose, and the right team around you, anything is possible.