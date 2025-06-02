From socks to sustainability: the Sussex business donating all profits to the planet

By Amanda Law, founder of Brighton Socks. I’m Amanda Law, founder of Brighton Socks, a small business set up in 2024 to combine creative design with environmental purpose. After a career in media, I wanted to create a business that would give something back to the planet and our local community.

It is easy to forget that the clothes we pull on each morning from our shirts to our socks are part of a global system that often prioritises profits over people and planet. Brighton Socks is one small business choosing to break that mould. Since launching in October 2024 it has committed to a radical model. After covering running costs and paying me a modest salary, every penny of profit is donated to Sussex Green Living.

While many companies make gestures towards sustainability, Brighton Socks has made it the core of its business. The company’s “100% for the Planet” commitment reflects its decision to donate all profits to environmental action through Sussex Green Living.

The idea behind Brighton Socks was never just about making and selling socks. It was about rethinking capitalism itself and finding a way to build a viable ethical alternative to business as usual. Rather than chasing rapid growth or maximum returns for shareholders, Brighton Socks focuses on low overheads, sustainable production and meaningful giving. The business operates simply, keeping costs low to maximise funds for donation.

Brighton Socks on the Sussex coast: all profits go to Sussex Green Living.

The supply chain has been kept as local as possible, with production currently in Europe and an ambition to bring manufacturing to the UK. Materials are chosen with sustainability in mind, exploring lower-impact options such as hemp. Brighton Socks takes a slower, more thoughtful approach that allows the business to stay true to its values.

The link with Sussex Green Living is a natural fit. Based in Horsham, Sussex Green Living works to educate and empower people to take action on the climate crisis. Its projects range from community recycling schemes and energy-saving advice to supporting schools and running nature-based workshops. Every pair of socks sold by Brighton Socks helps fund this local work, ensuring that the profits stay in the community and support real practical change. Carrie Cort, founder of Sussex Green Living, said: “We are delighted to receive support from Brighton Socks. Their generosity helps fund our work inspiring local people and communities to take action for a greener future. It shows how small businesses can play a valuable role in building positive change.”

Brighton Socks is one example of how businesses do not have to choose between being successful and being responsible. I hope that in uncertain times, fresh ideas and strong values can still have a place. What began as a simple idea has become a way to help build a better greener Sussex for us all.