From trainees to partners at Carpenter Box

New year, new role! Two accountants who began their careers as trainees at Carpenter Box will join as new Partners in 2025 at the rapidly expanding South East and Sussex based firm.

Kristina Perry and Nick Tebb both joined the practice direct from university – and will now help shape Carpenter Box’s continuing growth strategy.

Kristina, a University of Brighton accountancy graduate, started her traineeship in 2012, achieved her ACCA qualification and worked her way up to the position of Client Service Director for the Assurance & Advisory team in 2023. Today, she not only oversees and signs off audit reports, she also leads an internal team providing technical knowledge across the firm’s accounting and audit functions.

Says Kristina: “As someone who has always lived in the Worthing area, I was aware of the Carpenter Box name from my college days, so to become a Partner here is really exciting. From the outset, I’ve always valued the supportive culture at the firm and in my new role, I aim to continue to promote that inclusive ethos while at the same time contributing to our clients’ successes and to the firm’s future growth.”

Nick arrived at Carpenter Box in 2014 as an accountancy graduate from De Montfort University in Leicester. From trainee, he progressed through various roles to Client Service Director at StarBox, Carpenter Box’s rapidly expanding accountancy and financial advice service for new media entrepreneurs, social influencers and rising stars.

“The firm’s growth over the last decade has been phenomenal, and for me it’s been incredibly exciting to be involved in shaping the success of StarBox,” says Nick. “It speaks volumes about the Carpenter Box culture that young professionals joining the firm at an entry level can see a career path that can lead to Partner. I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the firm’s ambitious growth plans while ensuring we maintain the local connection that Carpenter Box has built over the last 100 years.”

Carpenter Box Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, who himself joined the firm as a trainee, congratulated Kristina and Nick on their promotions.

He commented: “Kristina and Nick embody the progressive ethos of Carpenter Box to provide an environment within which people feel empowered to reach their full potential. Nurturing talent and rewarding success is in our DNA and I look forward to seeing both Kristina and Nick thrive in their new roles.”

Outside of work, Kristina is a passionate supporter of the Manchester United women’s team, while Nick is also a football enthusiast, channelling his energy into coaching a local children’s team. Both live in the Worthing area.