New parking machines have caused frustration for some shoppers in Burgess Hill.

Market Place Shopping Centre recently announced on its website that its new parking systems were live with the aim of ‘ensuring a seamless visit’.

The centre said the parking facility is now fully automated so drivers do not need to place tickets on their dashboards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Tuesday, May 30, a Middy photographer took pictures and video of visitors complaining that the cash payment and disabled driver machines were not working.

New parking machines have caused frustration for some shoppers in Burgess Hill

One shopper said: “I wouldn't come to Burgess Hill anymore if these are going to stay here, because it’s a pain. There used to be pay points dotted all around and now there’s just these ones and there’s no real information about how to use them.”

Bank Park, the centre’s new parking management agents, said they are ‘working tirelessly’ to fix the issues.

The shopping centre now requires drivers to park, tap the parking machine’s screen, enter their registration number, choose the length of their stay and present a payment card. Blue Badge holders can get free parking but need to register their Blue Badges as a one-off at the Disabled Kiosk. The centre still accepts cash as well as all major debit and credit cards. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Android Pay and the Twinpay App are accepted too.

New parking machines have caused frustration for some shoppers in Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bank Park spokesperson said: “We would like to acknowledge the teething problems that occurred with our newly installed machines, particularly the cash payment and disabled driver machines.”

They continued: “However, it is worth noting that our disabled kiosk has been designed with user convenience in mind. It only requires initial registration, after which the disabled user’s information is stored and recognised for all future visits.”

Bank Park also said that ‘minor hiccups’ often occur with new technology during its deployment phase. But they said they are confident these new machines will become a ‘familiar and easy-to-use feature’ of the shopping centre. The company thanked the pubic for their patience and understanding while they make improvements.

They added: “While these initial difficulties may cause some inconvenience, we firmly believe that our machines offer significant benefits to all users, including easier navigation through clear touchscreens and the convenience of contactless payment options.”

New parking machines have caused frustration for some shoppers in Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad