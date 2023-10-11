Fugu wins double award for global environmental campaign

Brighton PR and communications agency Fugu has won two gold awards for an environmental campaign, #WorldBankWorldProblems, that achieved ‘global impact’ and helped get reforms agreed at the last COP meeting.

Judges at the CIPR South of England and Channel Islands PRide Awards praised the agency's “clever, creative, integrated campaign” for The Big Shift – a coalition of think tanks and NGOs calling on Multilateral Development Banks like the World Bank to protect the climate. They called the campaign “very impressive” and praised its ”long term impact, especially around public policy”.

#WorldBankWorldProblems revealed fossil fuel investments the Bank has made since signing the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016. Interviews, case studies and statistics highlighted links between poverty and climate, making a compelling case that the Bank can only fulfil its mission to tackle poverty and support development in the Global South if it swiftly responds to the climate crisis.

Conducted via social media, employee outreach and events the campaign was timed around the Bank’s Annual Meetings and COP27, to reach decision makers at the World Bank and other financial institutions which follow its lead. It won the top gold awards in both the Not-For-Profit and Environmental categories.

Fugu Senior Account Manager Gemma Norris collecting the gold awards

The Big Shift’s report, Investing in Climate Disaster, was covered by The Guardian, Politico and The Financial Times. Meanwhile, work with climate influencers such as Kareena Gore, Bill McKibben, Christiana Figueres, Brighton & Hove MP Caroline Lucas and 350.org maximised reach and ensured demands were taken seriously. The team also reached out to more than 4,000 World Bank Group employees and an anonymous survey found that 87 per cent thought the Bank should be more transparent about its climate finance policies.

The campaign contributed to the need for Multilateral Development Banks to align with climate goals being included in the cover text for COP27, setting up a pathway for reform that was described by Bloomberg as “the biggest win yet at COP27”.

Fugu MD and founder, Vicki Hughes, says: “I’m really proud of the imaginative and insightful work the team delivered for The Big Shift. We know it packed a punch at last year’s COP and it’s fantastic to see its impact recognised by our industry.

“While we work across many sectors, Fugu’s clients are connected by the positive impact they make on people and the planet so The Big Shift is a dream client. It’s a privilege to continue to support them and the team are working hard on this year’s campaign to keep the issue of fossil fuel projects and the damage they inflict on people in the Global South high on the agenda,” added Vicki.