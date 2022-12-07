An established Ferring shop will get a full refurbishment and a name change after its bid for extended opening hours was approved by the council.

Kingsley Coffee and Gifts, at 7 Sea Lane, Ferring has had longer opening hours approved by Arun District Council.

The venue will be undergoing a full refurbishment and a re-brand which will see it renamed ‘The Orange Tree’.

Previous owners Adam and Fiona Vincent ‘hung up their aprons’ in July and have passed the reins to business partners John Lucas and Michelle Blackburn.

Kingsley Coffee and Gifts

In a goodbye post, the former owners said: “We started the coffee shop from an empty shell and have had a fabulous 12 [and a half] years. We have loved being in Ferring Village, meeting so many wonderful customers and had the best staff anyone could have asked for! But it’s time for us to slow down, enjoy a quieter life and spend quality time with our families.”

They confirmed that the existing staff would be staying on at the café.

The Orange Tree will have temporary permission to open between 8am and 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 10.30pm on Sundays, with special festive opening hours and permission for live music on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking at a planning meeting on Wednesday (30 November) new owner Michelle Blackburn said: “We have customers who come in daily to find a friendly face and friendships have been formed over the years. Due to its central location in the village, we want to extend its opening hours and create another community hub for people to come and socialise in the evening.

“The café alone as it currently stands is not financially viable. Without extending our opening hours this could potentially mean unemployment for 11 members of staff along with ourselves.”

Ms Blackburn said there had been ‘overwhelming support’ from Ferring residents but she also addressed several objections from Ferring Parish Council and Ferring Conservation Group about live music and longer opening hours.

