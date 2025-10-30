Fully electric delivery company HIVED to bring greener parcels to Brighton and Worthing
Parcel delivery company HIVED has announced it is expanding its service beyond Greater London for the first time, to bring its high quality parcel delivery to customers in eight major cities and towns across the UK.
Its fully electric fleet will deliver parcels to customers in Brighton, Worthing, Bath, Bournemouth, Bristol, Poole, Portsmouth, and Southampton.
HIVED has grown rapidly across London in recent years, delivering millions of parcels for retail partners like Nespresso, Liberty of London, Gousto, and John Lewis, while maintaining a 99+% on-time attempted rate.
Murvah Iqbal, CEO and Co-founder of HIVED, said: “HIVED was founded because we believe people deserve a better parcel delivery experience. We provide a service to millions of end consumers that is modern, reliable, and more transparent than what has come before. Our retail partners are constantly asking us when we will be expanding, and we are delighted to be meeting that demand.
We have big ambitions for nationwide coverage, and this step outside of London will mean people across these new cities will enjoy the same high delivery standards that have driven HIVED's growth in the capital. This is the first of many geographic expansion milestones, all of which will provide more consumers and ecommerce brands with the exceptional levels of service that are now associated with HIVED.”