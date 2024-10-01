Guild Care resident with carer Julia. Picture: Guild Care

The decision to move yourself or a loved one into care can leave you full of questions, particularly when researching the different ways to finance the move.

At Guild Care we aim to remove the burden and guide you through the process. When you choose one of our beautiful homes – Caer Gwent, Haviland House or Linfield House – our expert team is always happy to chat, making sure the decision you make is the right one.

In this article, we shine a light on the Guild Care approach to funding care and explain what makes us different from other homes in the area.

One rate for all

Cat Walsh, customer relationship manager, Guild Care. Picture: Guild Care

From the first point of enquiry, residents and their loved ones are assigned a point of contact to guide them through the process to answer any question, big or small. When a resident joins us at a Guild Care home, they will be quoted one flat rate for every aspect of their stay and care. This inclusive cost applies to any room, even if circumstances change. It also includes meals, daily activities, laundry, housekeeping, and even nursing care whenever it is required.

Other homes might quote a seemingly low rate on first enquiry, but this is often a starting point and fees can increase depending on room choice, medical needs and hidden extras. Our approach – with fully comprehensive 24/7 nursing support as standard – makes budgeting much simpler and means there are no surprises further down the line.

Financial planning

We apply the same transparent approach when it comes to helping our residents to budget for the future. To help with the application, we cover the cost of an independent financial advisor, who completes an initial financial assessment in a matter of days and provides residents and their families with a copy of the report. Once this stage is complete and a resident decides to join us, they can relax and put down roots, safe in the knowledge that they have found their forever home.

Funding myths

Our not-for-profit status allows us to invest all our income into our services and facilities and means that we are different to our corporate competitors. We often hear stories from elsewhere in the community of fees suddenly spiking when a resident’s medical circumstances change and they require nursing care. This additional support may not have been factored into the initial quote or may never have been provided by the home in the first place. What begins as a new life in a beautiful, luxurious new home can quickly end in a stressful move to find alternative provision, due to a change in financial or medical circumstances.

It is heartbreaking when this happens, and having to start the process of moving all over again places a huge amount of pressure on residents and their loved ones. Asking for a detailed explanation of the funding process from the beginning is a vital part of making the right decision. If you do decide to join us at Guild Care, you will be warmly welcomed into your forever home and guided every step of the way.

We are always happy to chat and answer any questions you might have. For more information about Guild Care’s homes and services, please contact our friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or [email protected].