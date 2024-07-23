Furniture Now! is moving to new store in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After more than 25 years in North Street, Furniture Now! is moving to a brand new store in Lewes.

The new store is next to Tesco's, at Unit 1 Sketch Place, Brook Road, Lewes.

The Charity will continue to serve the community by offering pre-loved furniture at a discount to low-income families, as well as our usual offering of books, pictures and bric a brac.

Chairman, Gordon Sims says: "This provides a great opportunity to be at the centre of the Lewes community we have served for nearly 30 years and we can't wait to show off the new shop."

The grand opening will take place at 10am on Saturday, August 3.