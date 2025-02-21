Gail Porter joins HerStory 4 Panel as Brighton's leading women in business event returns

HerStory 4, Brighton’s leading event celebrating International Women’s Month, returns on Friday, 14th March 2025, at Projects The Lanes, Brighton. Now in its fourth year, this empowering event brings together some of Sussex’s most inspiring women in business to share their journeys, insights, and successes.

HerStory is more than just an event—it’s a movement. Held annually to honour International Women’s Month, it provides a space where thought leaders, changemakers, and professionals come together to celebrate diversity, equality, and the power of storytelling. The event also presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses to actively support women in leadership while reinforcing the importance of diversity and inclusion inside and outside the workplace.

This year’s theme, ‘Formation’, symbolises women coming together to shape the future of business, leadership, and innovation—building strong foundations for progress.

HerStory's stellar panel includes:

Gail Porter

Gail Porter – Presenter, model, and now comedian, sharing her journey in the public eye and her advocacy for mental health awareness.

Rekha Sohun – General Manager of the Hilton Brighton, a leader in hospitality and business excellence.

Daisy Kalnina – Founder of The GelBottle Inc., expanding her business empire into property with DKollection.

Lisa Baskott – CEO of 2nd Line of Defence, pioneering change in security and leadership.

Alex Young – Director of Projects The Lanes, offering insight into business growth and collaboration.

Sarah Rebello – Solicitor in Dispute Resolution for Rix & Kay Solicitors, bringing legal expertise to the discussion.

In addition to hearing from leading women in business, attendees will have be invited to participate in a Wellness Workshop & Activity led by Cocoon Wellness, a local female-led business dedicated to guiding individuals on a journey of self-discovery, inner peace, and well-being.

HerStory attracts a diverse audience from industries including law, finance, property, retail, recruitment, and more. Previous business who have supported this event include Amazon, Brighton Gin, Carpenter Box, Investec, Sussex Business Times, Platinum Business Magazine, Ridgeview Wine Estate, IT Document Solutions, and Creative Pod.

This annual empowerment event is hosted by Stephanie Prior, founder of Prior Media & Marketing and former Miss Sussex and Miss England 2014 finalist. With a passion for storytelling and promoting women in business, Stephanie will guide the event, ensuring an engaging and inspiring experience for all attendees.

Get Involved!

Tickets are currently available via Eventbrite, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information regarding HerStory, and how to get involved, please contact Prior Media & Marketing at: [email protected].