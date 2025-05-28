Galloways Accounting makes double investment in East Sussex

Galloways are delighted to announce a huge investment in growth in the East of the county, as long-established firms McPhersons Accountants (Bexhill and Hastings) and Plummer Parsons (Eastbourne) are both joining them.

Both firms have a long history of exceptional contributions to their communities, supporting local businesses and launching the careers of many in Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne, respectively.

Plummer Parsons was founded in 1897 and has been looking after businesses across East Sussex and the South East ever since. They currently operate from offices in Eastbourne and Brighton with a team of 65.

McPhersons trace their roots back over 68 years and have been serving clients based both in and around the Bexhill area and further afield. They employ 30 accounting professionals and serve in excess of 1,000 clients.

The new Galloways Team

Mark Crowter CEO of Galloways said, “We are delighted to have 2 new teams join the Group. We’ve been speaking to each of the leadership groups for some time and are confident that as well as supporting our growth geographically, they have the values, skills and expertise to make a real difference to our business.

We’re continuing to focus on our expansion plans across Sussex, with this investment building on the continued growth we see in our offices in Brighton, Haywards Heath, Horsham, and Worthing. It means that we can say that we’re local to our clients, wherever they may be in Sussex.”

Peter Watters, Director at McPhersons said “McPhersons are very much looking forward to joining the Galloways family. We share the same ethos of client care as well as ensuring our team members have the increased opportunities to reach their potential”

Chris Gorringe, Partner at Plummer Parsons, said “We are very pleased to be joining forces with the fastest growing accountancy firm in Sussex. This venture will enable us to offer a broader range of high quality services to our clients and create further opportunities for our staff to develop their careers”

The newly enlarged Galloways now has a team of more than 275 finance and business professionals, all focused on supporting their clients through delivering a high quality service and providing advice based on a deep understanding of the needs of their clients.

Website: www.wearegalloways.co.uk