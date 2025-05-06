Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gaming cafe is set to open in Eastbourne this month.

Hail Mary Games will open its doors on May 24, offering somewhere for people to play tabletop games while enjoying food, drinks and music.

Owner James Kitcher joined the army at a young age, but had always ‘had a nerdy side’. Born and bred in Eastbourne, he decided to open Hail Mary Games after noticing a ‘lack of a bespoke venue’ to play tabletop games.

James said: "For years, I have saved up capital to make it a reality, all the time dreaming up ideas to make it a comfortable and welcoming environment for all.

James Kitcher. Photo: contributed

"I hope to be able to help others discover the wonders of these games where you truly can make lifelong friends.

"Games like Dungeons & Dragons or Warhammer are more than just entertainment, they naturally encourage valuable life skills.

"In an ever increasingly unsocial world, I feel games like this and places to learn and play are incredibly important.”

James added that you don’t need to be ‘a geek’ to enjoy the cafe.

"Our ground floor will be laid out in a 50s diner style with music, food, and drink to match,” he said.

"We have also made sure to source good quality coffee for a proper brew, thanks to the guys over at Allied Drinks Systems in Eastbourne.”

The cafe will also be home to a ‘fantastic range of products’ for sale, which James hopes to ‘constantly expand and refresh’.

Hail Mary Games is located at 3, Carlisle Buildings, Carlisle Road, BN21 4DB.