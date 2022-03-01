Gatwick Airport continues recruitment campaign with 400 new roles across multiple departments

The ongoing recruitment drive is one of the airport’s largest since the North Terminal opened in 1988 and is positive news for local communities that were among the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Gatwick and its partners – airlines, ground handlers, retailer, cafes and bars etc - have been recruiting for a number of months and the new Gatwick Airport roles announced today are available across a range of airport departments, including as:

Gatwick Airport Limited is continuing its ongoing recruiting campaign and is looking to fill around 400 new roles across multiple airport departments, as it prepares to reopen its South Terminal and ramp up operations in coming months, ahead of an expected busy summer

Airport Security Officers (multiple)

Customer service executive

Flow planner

Digital performance analyst

Principal mechanical engineer

Transport engineering manager

Engineering apprentice

IT change manager

IT service desk analyst

Cyber and information systems security analyst

IT service desk shift lead

Talent acquisition specialist

Data protection executive

People advisor

Senior auditor

Marketing professionals

Construction professionals

With travel restrictions, including testing requirements, for those arriving in the UK removed or relaxed significantly, Gatwick announced it would reopen its South Terminal on 27 March, with several airlines including British Airways, Wizz, Vueling and easyJet all adding many new routes and destinations to their flying programmes from the airport.

David Conway, human resources director, Gatwick Airport said: "We have been recruiting for a number of months, and our push to find new people continues as we ramp up our operation ahead of the South Terminal reopening and, hopefully, a very busy summer period.

"This is an exciting time to come and help us connect family, friends and businesses, and is particularly good news for our local communities after the difficult years we have all just had. We’re offering a wide variety of exciting roles across all levels and many different departments at the airport.

"Gatwick is a fantastic, diverse and dynamic place to work, and we also offer a host of opportunities for career progression – just ask the many existing staff members who have been employed at Gatwick for several decades, working in numerous different roles."

More information about the roles available at Gatwick, including details of how to apply, can be found via gatwickairport.com/careers.