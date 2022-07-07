From Hanoi, passengers will also be able to connect onwards with Bamboo Airways to destinations across Vietnam, as well as Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Taipei.

The service will initially fly once per week from October 30, meaning Gatwick passengers will now be able to book flights to seven destinations across Asia, including Dubai (Emirates), Bangkok and Singapore (Scoot), Doha (Qatar Airways and British Airways) and Islamabad (British Airways).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers travelling on Bamboo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will have three classes of travel to choose from, including premium economy and business class flatbeds.

Passengers across London and the South-East will benefit from a new connection from Gatwick to Asia this autumn, with Bamboo Airways launching flights to Vietnamese capital Hanoi

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, Gatwick Airport said: “The arrival of Bamboo Airways at Gatwick provides a very welcome addition to our operation.

READ THIS: The latest queue update from Gatwick Airport

“In the past ten months, we have been able to significantly grow our connections across North America, so to also be able to continue to expand our routes across Asia is fantastic news for both leisure travellers and business passengers throughout London and the South-East.

“Vietnam is a wonderful country, offering a wealth of beautiful sights including stunning beaches, national parks, temples and vibrant streets and night markets, so we are delighted Gatwick passengers can now connect to its capital city and beyond so easily, via Bamboo’s excellent network.”

Hoang Ngoc Thach, deputy chief commercial officer, Bamboo Airways said: “The nonstop Hanoi – Gatwick route is Bamboo Airways’ next effort in serving UK market in particular and Europe in general.

“We hope the sense of hospitality and international five-star oriented services bearing Vietnam footprint of Bamboo Airways will win European passengers’ hearts as well as Vietnamese diaspora in the UK.”

Bamboo is one of several new airlines to Gatwick in recent months - including Scoot, JetBlue and Norse Atlantic - which recognises the value of operating out of the airport, to access the London market.