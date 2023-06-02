Gatwick Airport: Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flight from London to Washington DC

Flights operate six times a week with fares starting from £450 return including all taxes. TheGatwick to Washington Dulles flight departs at 3pm and arrives at 6.20pm local time. The return departs at 8.25am and arrives at 8.45am the following day.

“We are pleased to now be able to provide travellers with greater choice and affordable fares on the first service linking London Gatwick and Washington Dulles. These two capital cities are perfect destinations for both leisure and business travellers, we look forward to a busy summer ahead as we become Gatwick’s largest carrier to the US,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

The inaugural London Gatwick to Washington D.C. flight took to the skies on Thursday 1st June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.