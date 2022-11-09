Popular routes between Gatwick and New York and the Norwegian capital Oslo are now available through to October 2023.

Further new routes and destinations for the summer will be announced in December and early 2023 providing customers with greater choice at an affordable price.

The initial summer schedule from Gatwick, which operates between March and October 2023, includes:

Gatwick Airport customers can today [Wednesday, November 11] book on Norse Atlantic Airways to travel in summer 2023 as the first stage of flights are released for sale

– London to New York, daily, from £333 return in economy including taxes.

– London to Oslo, daily, from £79

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “Customers are now able to plan ahead and book their summer travels to our popular destinations with the initial launch of our summer route network.

“Whether travelling for work or leisure our direct flights offer exceptional value in both our premium and economy cabins.

“In the coming months we will be announcing other new and exciting destinations for the summer 2023 network and we look forward to sharing those details very soon.”

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering a two-cabin configuration, premium and economy.

Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, light, classic and plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.