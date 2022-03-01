CCM has been trading for over 30 years now, helping a huge number of the Crawley, Horsham and Cranleigh locals get their cars MOT’d and repaired.

The company entered the competition in October and the judges at the South England Prestige Awards were impressed by the personal touch that underpins every service at the group and noticed how customer care is the guiding principle for their teams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at CCM

The awards are created to celebrate small businesses and the positive impact they have in their local communities.

CCM understands that no one enjoys a trip to the garage, so they do everything possible to make the customers feel welcome and comfortable, as well as take the time to help them understand the work that will be done to their vehicles.

CCM Owner Barry Babister: “I am so proud to see CCM win the Specialist Garage Services Prestige Award as it is a testament to the staff. I am especially proud of the front of house in dealing with customers but equally proud of the workshop teams that strive to repair and care for customer's cars in a cost-effective way.

“The challenges of repairs to modern cars are a fast-moving landscape with technology advancing aggressively as manufacturers evolve at a pace never experienced before.

“The days that you could swap your spark plugs and pop in some brake pads on your drive seem like a distant memory from yesteryear with most modern cars having computing power and systems technology beyond that seen in a home or office.

“As such, our technicians are continually training and retraining on new systems.

“At CCM we are embracing change with enthusiasm and enjoying the challenge of evolving with technology. The future will hold many challenges and only the repairers that are prepared to change will survive.”

You can find them at: CCM Gatwick, Rusper Road, Ifield, RH11 0LQ