Gatwick lands top - internationally recognised - health and safety award

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running Health and Safety industry awards.

Fundamentally Gatwick received RoSPA’s President’s Award Health and Safety Award for working hard to ensure its staff, customers and contractors get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

For example, Gatwick joined another 52 VINCI Airports in 12 countries for VINCI Concessions Safety Week in September last year. The week promoted a programme of continuous improvement on safety culture and saw staff and airport partners take part in group safety walks, encouraging good communication, stronger feedback mechanisms, early reporting of hazards and suggestions for improvements between teams who operate these areas to help ensure they are run safely.

Gatwick Airport picked up the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident’s (ROPSA) President's Award – an internationally-recognised award given to organisations that have sustained high standards of health and safety over ten or more consecutive years – at this year’s award event

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work.

"By receiving this recognition Gatwick Airport joins like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety.

“I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive-up health and safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”

Julie Medina, head of health, safety and environment, Gatwick Airport, said: “We are extremely proud to receive this award which recognises the hard work and dedication that all our teams have put into to ensuring everyone at Gatwick is kept as safe as possible.

"The health and safety of our staff, passengers and contractors is our highest priority and we will continue to ensure that it is embedded into everything we do.”

For more information about the RoSPA Awards visit www.rospa.com/awards.