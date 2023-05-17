Edit Account-Sign Out
Gatwick ranked among the worst airports in the world for a layover, according to new study

By Matt Pole
Published 17th May 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:22 BST

Having a layover is most people’s worst nightmare, there are often long lines to clear customs and security and scarce food choices – but which airport should avoid on your next adventure?

From a seed list of 40 of the world's busiest airports, Betway has revealed the best and worst airports for a layover by considering factors such as the availability of shops, food and beverage options, hotels within a two mile proximity to the airport as well as passenger ratings of airport facilities such as lounges, Wi-Fi and food and retail services.

The gallery below highlights the top 10 worst airports – ranked from tenth-worst to worst – for a layover.

Gatwick ranked among the worst airports in the world for a layover, according to new study

Photo: Contributed

John F. Kennedy International Airport is the world's tenth-worst airport for a layover. The airport has 122 shops and 123 food and beverage facilities. It has a lounge satisfaction rating of 69% and Wi-Fi satisfaction rating of 67%

John F. Kennedy International Airport - New York City, United States

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is the world's ninth-worst airport for a layover. The airport has 42 shops and 81 food and beverage facilities. It has a lounge satisfaction rating of 74% and Wi-Fi satisfaction rating of 71%

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport - Jakarta, Indonesia

Photo: BIMA SAKTI/AFP via Getty Images

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is the world's eighth-worst airport for a layover. The airport has 59 shops and 56 food and beverage facilities. It has a lounge satisfaction rating of 75% and Wi-Fi satisfaction rating of 70%

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport - Guangzhou, China

Photo: MIKE CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images

