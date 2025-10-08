Gatwick taxi drivers protest at Uber swerving licensing laws and crippling trade
The protest will take place at the Gatwick South Terminal roundabout at 8am on Thursday, October 9.
Uber has an unfair advantage over Crawley’s private hire taxis because it can circumvent the local authority’s licensing laws, resulting in Uber cars registered in London entering the town and waiting for passengers.
Private hire taxis, on the other hand, cannot pick up fares outside of their licensing areas unless they have been pre-booked.
The situation has led to an in-flux of London-based Uber cars into Crawley which are then parking up to poach private hire car business.
Uber’s growing encroachment into Crawley’s taxi sector is damaging livelihoods and undermining the local economy, which is heavily dependent on Gatwick.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Gatwick is disgracing itself by partnering with a race-to-the-bottom firm like Uber, which is destroying local livelihoods and damaging Crawley’s economy. Unite will not rest until Gatwick takes action to address our members’ concerns.
“Nor can the government continue to sit on the sidelines – Uber’s sidestepping of local licensing laws is hurting workers and putting passengers at risk across the country. Ministers need to close the loopholes in the legislation.”
Gatwick bosses have actively encouraged the attack on local taxi driver livelihoods by partnering with Uber and advertising and facilitating access to its services at the airport.
The protest launches a new Unite campaign to force Gatwick to ensure local drivers are not put at an unfair disadvantage by Uber.
As well as actions to pressure Gatwick and Uber, the union is also demanding government implement the recommendations of the Casey Report to strengthen weak council taxi licensing laws that Uber is taking advantage of.