Generous Morrisons customers in Littlehampton donate 30 crates of food in five hours for food drive

​​Customers donated 30 crates of food in just five hours for a food drive at Morrisons in Littlehampton.

Volunteers from Littlehampton & District Foodbank were joined by Littlehampton Rotary Club members for the special event on Friday.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, said: "Every Morrisons has been holding a food drive and we held ours on Friday. We asked customers and colleagues if they could donate any items for Littlehampton Foodbank.

"We got 30 crates of food in just five hours – so amazing and thanks is to everyone in these hard times. Littlehampton Rotary also came and helped to speak to customers and carry the crates to the van."

Littlehampton & District Foodbank volunteers, left, with community champion Alison Whitburn, Littlehampton mayor Freddie Tandy, Littlehampton Rotary president Keith Green and Rotarians Erica Hussey, Bruce Green and Peter Hussey. Picture: Alison Whitburn / Submitted