Global award for Mayfield retreat venue: Fair Oak Farm wins Best Country Retreat Venue in the UK

By Ian Ledger
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 09:07 BST
Fair Oak Farm near Mayfield has been crowned ‘Best Country Retreat Venue in the UK’ in the global 2024 Hospitality Awards. The retreat venue, owned by Ian and Penny Ledger since 2005, has won multiple awards. In fact, readers may recall we reported it winning several awards in 2020.

Since then, a converted Oast House and two-bedroom tree house have been added, both of which now come with exclusive hire of the estate, along with the farmhouse, converted barns, tree houses, lodges and huts.

Owner and co-founder, Ian Ledger, says: “I’m thrilled to share the news that we’ve won ‘Best Country Retreat Venue in the UK” in the 2024 Global Hospitality Awards.

"This recognition will provide a much-needed boost to sustainable hospitality in our local community and for tourism as a whole in East Sussex.”

The award-winning team at Fair Oak Farm retreat venueThe award-winning team at Fair Oak Farm retreat venue
The venue remains highly popular with retreat organisers, business groups and has become a regular hide-out for celebrities.

More information about Fair Oak Farm can be found on its website www.fairoakfarm.co.uk.

