Global company based in West Sussex village wins King’s Award for Enterprise 2024 for stress-free cow milking system
The integration of intelligent teat-by-teat liner venting to ADF Milking's award-winning patented milking technology has meant improved comfort for the cows and savings for the dairy farmers.
The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, visited ADF Milking in Slindon today to present the King’s Award for Enterprise 2024: Innovation on behalf of the King.
She spoke of milking her grandparents' two Jersey cows in Aberdeenshire as a child and said she got 'quite good at it'. Presenting this award felt 'brilliant', she added, as her father also had cows, though they were beef cattle.
Lady Emma told assembled staff: "You are at the cutting edge of innovation and welfare for the animals and I really congratulate you."
The award was in recognition of the company's new ADF InVent, which builds on ADF Milking's automated dipping and flushing technology, and comes in a lightweight, reliable cluster.
The innovation of the small injector works by controlling the vacuum to give more comfortable milking. It is more efficient and uses a third less product.
Head engineer George Duke said: "We specialise in cow comfort and milking efficiency. We are helping efficiency because it is quicker, which improves cow health and welfare. It also saves money because it uses less chemicals and it reduces the vet bills."
He said each cow takes about five minutes to milk, whether it is a herd of 150 cows or 1,000. By monitoring the pressure, it makes it more comfortable for the cows.
ADF Milking founder James Duke said: "This award is not just for innovation, it's recognition to all of the incredible team behind this business. Innovation doesn't happen by accident, it's a product of hard work, creativity, dedication and persistence.
"This award also gives us encouragement to keep moving forward, to keep innovating and to keep making a difference. We have exciting new products coming in stream in the next few months and we look ahead to next year and also tackling new markets."
ADF Milking has previously won a 2020 Queen’s Award for International Trade and 2013 Queen’s Award for Innovation.
