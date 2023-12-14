Global executive search company, ICP Search appoints new director, Amelia Rivas

Brighton based business ICP Search, a prominent global executive search organisation, is delighted to announce the well-deserved promotion of Amelia Rivas to the esteemed position of Director.Amelia has become an essential asset to ICP Search since joining the company, consistently exceeding expectations and demonstrating strong leadership skills coupled with a profound industry understanding.

Specialising in the Broadcast & Media sectors, Amelia has played a key role in building relationships with major clients globally. Her influence extends beyond conventional boundaries, leading the development of cutting-edge Sports Technology and Live Production services. Under Amelia's guidance, her team has been instrumental in supporting the growth of both emerging startups and established blue-chip organisations worldwide. This ensures the delivery of high-quality talent across various sectors, including OTT, video streaming, fan engagement and immersive production.

Her journey is further highlighted by her recent blog post, "How Parenthood Has Enhanced My Career: Lessons Learned Along the Way," where she reflects on the invaluable experiences as a parent that shaped her professional growth.

Commenting on Amelia's promotion, Gary Peters, Chief Executive and Founder at ICP Search stated, "Amelia's rise to the role of Director is a testament to her exceptional skills, dedication, and strategic vision. We are confident that her leadership will drive ICP Search to new heights, and we look forward to witnessing the continued success she brings to our organisation."

New Director, Amelia Rivas

Amelia Rivas is also an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Her LinkedIn profile not only showcases her achievements but also demonstrates her natural ability to advocate for a positive and inclusive work environment.

She has also proudly taken on the role of a Mentor for the Rise Programme, who’s goal is to achieve a diverse and gender-balanced workforce across the broadcast media and entertainment technology sector, specifically within the areas of engineering, technical operations, sales, marketing and business.

As Director, Amelia will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of ICP Search, driving innovation, and maintaining the company's reputation for excellence in recruitment services.

About ICP Search:

